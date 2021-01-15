COVID variant 50 percent more contagious, doctors say it will make its way to our region

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, we learned a more contagious variant of the coronavirus is in Illinois.

A person in Chicago tested positive for it. So, what does that mean for our area?

As we approach the one-year mark in the battle against COVID-19, the virus is mutating and becoming more contagious. And while it's not necessarily in our area now, Dr. James Cole, SwedishAmerican Hospital's Surgeon-in-Chief, is concerned.

"It's also in six other states so it will likely make it's way here very shortly," Dr. Cole says.

It's important to note that the strain of COVID-19 has mutated into several variants. Dr. Cole explains viruses mutate and that's what causes different variants. This variant however is more transmissible.

A recently released CDC study calls the variant 50 percent more contagious and says it'll likely become the predominant variant by March.

Dr. Cole explains what that means for COVID-19 deaths.

"If there are 10,000 new cases of the regular-variant COVID, in a month we would typically expect 129 new deaths, but if there are 10,000 new cases of this new COVID variant that's 50 percent more transmissible, or contagious, we would actually expect almost 1,000 more deaths," Dr. Cole explains, citing the math for this new variant.

But Dr. Cole says the variant doesn't change how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is.

"The scientists, so far, are saying that they think that the vaccines that have been developed will be effective against the variants," Dr. Cole says.

And with vaccinations set to ramp up in a few days as Winnebago County switches to Phase 1B, the hope is more people will become protected against this and any other variant of COVID-19 in the coming months.