Coronavirus variant found in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus variant.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, made the announcement on Friday.

The case was identified by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine through sequencing analysis of a specimen from bio-banked samples of COVID-19 positive tests.

A follow-up case investigation by CDPH found that the individual had travelled to the UK and the Middle East in the 14 days prior to the diagnosis. CDPH has worked to identify close contacts of the individual to reinforce the importance of adherence with quarantine and isolation measures.

"As we move toward opening back up, I want to remind people that although we have no evidence that this new variant causes more severe disease or more death, early studies do show it spreads easier and more quickly," Dr. Ezike said. "If we do not continue to wear our masks, watch our distance...this new variant could sweep across the state, as it swept across the U.K. And that would lead us to a place that we don't want to go."

Chicago health officials say it's not surprising the variant was found in Illinois.

“This news isn’t surprising and doesn’t change our guidance around COVID-19. We must double down on the recommended safety strategies we know help stop the spread of this virus,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “In order to protect Chicago, please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, do not have outside guests in your home, and get vaccinated when it is your turn.”

