Biden’s virus plan: 100 million shots just the start

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden says that administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days is only the beginning of his coronavirus plan. He says that lasting impact will come from uniting Americans in a new effort grounded in science and fueled by billions in federal money for vaccination, testing, and outbreak sleuths. Biden spoke Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, day after unveiling a $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” to confront the virus and provide temporary supports for a shaky economy. About $400 billion of that is for measures aimed at controlling the virus, and Biden went into greater detail to describe them. He said he’d use the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law seldom invoked, to marshal supplies of vaccine.