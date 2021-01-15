Beloit Police Officer helps family after house fire

BELOIT (WREX) -- Often times we don't get to see the good work police do, but Friday, the Beloit Police Department wanted to recognize a good deed by one of its own.

Officer Eli Trulley found out a family lost their home in a fire on Thursday night and had nowhere to go. So, he paid for a hotel room for them.

“I just decided that if I was ever in this position, I would want someone to do the same for me or my family,” Trulley said in a Facebook post. “… She was super thankful, shocked and overall appreciative and kept offering to pay me back. It isn’t needed.”

Officer Trulley's good deed would have gone unrecognized because he didn't tell anyone about it. But, the Beloit Fire Department had it in their records and Beloit Police shared it on Facebook.