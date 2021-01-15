‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A pigeon that Australia declared a biosecurity risk may get a reprieve after a U.S. bird organization declared its identifying leg band is fake. The band suggested the bird found in a Melbourne backyard is a racing pigeon that had left Oregon, 8,000 miles away, two months earlier. Officials feared the U.S. bird could be a disease risk for Australian species and planned to kill it. But an official at the American Racing Pigeon Union says the leg band number belongs to a blue bar pigeon in the U.S. and not the bird in Australia. Deone Roberts says counterfeiting of bird bands is happening more and more. Acting Australian Prime Minister Michael McCormack says there would no mercy if the pigeon came from America.