AP Interview: Arrested US lawyer says HK courts face choice

HONG KONG (AP) — An American lawyer who became the first foreigner arrested under Hong Kong’s national security law says that the courts now have a choice between the new law and the city’s legally enshrined freedoms. John Clancey was one of 55 people arrested last week over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities say was part of a plan to paralyze the government and subvert state power. In an interview with The Associated Press, he says the courts will have to decide which takes precedence: the internationally recognized rights and Western-style freedoms Hong Kong has enjoyed since its 1997 handover to China from Britain, or the national security law imposed by the central government in Beijing,