Amazon city scrambles to provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients

SAO PAULO (AP) — Hospital staffers and relatives of COVID-19 patients are rushing to provide facilities with oxygen cylinders just flown into the Amazon rainforest’s biggest city as doctors choose which patients will get to breathe amid dwindling stocks and an effort to airlift some of them to other states. The shortage of oxygen in Manaus is such that the local government’s provider is considering diversion of some of the supply from neighboring Venezuela. Brazil’s government says a second plane with medical supplies including oxygen cylinders will arrive Friday, and four others later. It isn’t clear whether this will be sufficient to address the spiraling crisis.