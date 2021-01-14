Winter Weather Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Freezing rain and sleet possible this morning. Light Snow
expected this afternoon and tonight. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&