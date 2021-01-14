Winter Weather Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain and sleet possible this morning. Light Snow

expected this afternoon and tonight. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&