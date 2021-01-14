Vaccines and masks: Biden plan aims to break pandemic cycle

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A coronavirus action plan from President-elect Joe Biden centers on a mass vaccination campaign and closer coordination among all levels of government. The Biden plan comes as a divided nation remains caught in the grip of the pandemic’s most dangerous wave yet. So far, more than 380,000 Americans have died. Biden hopes his multidimensional strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days. As part of the plan to be unveiled in a speech Thursday evening, Biden will ask Americans to recommit to wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings.