Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s ban of President Donald Trump as the “right decision,” his first public comment on the subject. In a philosophical Twitter thread, he warned that such actions could set a dangerous precedent. Banning an account, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to avoid such situations in the first place. But the executive had little specific to say about how Twitter or other Big Tech companies could do so beyond extolling a long-term project to decentralize social networks, which would theoretically limit the ability of big corporations to decide who stays and who goes on their networks.