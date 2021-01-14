Skip to Content

Toyota fined for failing to report, fix emissions defects

New
12:18 pm National news from the Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota will pay $180 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it failed to report pollution control system defects in its vehicles for a decade. The company also agreed in court to investigate future emissions-related defects quickly and report them to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a timely manner. The U.S. said Thursday that the Japanese automaker’s actions brought financial benefits and excessive pollution by its vehicles. The company was accused in a government lawsuit of delays in filing 78 emissions defect reports as required by the Clean Air Act. The reports covered millions of vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content