The advice health experts are giving pregnant women regarding the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic was been filled with many unknowns. For many pregnant women, a big question is if the vaccine is safe for them and their child.

"They're thinking about it," says OSF St. Anthony OBGYN Dr. Jamie Plett. "They want to protect themselves if at all possible."

Dr. Plett says this confusion stems from the CDC not having available research and data specifically on pregnant women. Plett says this is normal, as most expecting moms don't typically sign up for clinical trials.

"That tends to be a problem in our field, so coming across this is nothing knew."

However, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued it's guidance, recommending the vaccine is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. A recommendation followed by both Dr. Plett and the Winnebago County Health Department.

"The risk of contracting COVID-19 is greater than the risk of vaccination," says Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

Dr. Plett stresses there's good research on what's included in the shot.

"We know those things have so far been safe in pregnancy," says Dr. Plett.

Another misconception Dr. Plett says is circulating is the idea that the vaccine causes infertility. She says this confusion stems from a specific amino acid sequence fond in the vaccine that's similar to a amino acid sequence found in the placenta. Plett explains people believed this would make the body reject the placenta, which she says isn't true. Especially because the same sequence is found within the virus itself.

"If that were the case that would cause early miscarriages or things like that in people with COVID-19 and we haven't seen that," says Dr. Plett. "That section they share is so small, it's not going to be enough to trigger anything in your body."

Dr. Plett recommends any woman with remaining questions about the vaccine should talk to their OBGYN to learn what's the best plan for them.