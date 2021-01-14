Sudanese protesters rally, demand detention centers closed

CAIRO (AP) — Dozens of Sudanese have rallied in the capital, Khartoum, to demand the closure of illegal detention centers following alleged torture and killing of a man by paramilitaries. The force once formed the backbone of a militia that rights groups say committed war crimes in Darfur. The death of the man, who was snatched last month while sitting at a coffee shop, has reignited the debate over the mandate of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, which activists have long held responsible for several human rights violations. Men and women, holding the dead man’s photo, formed a human chain in downtown Khartoum from the office of Sudan’s general prosecutor to the Cabinet building.