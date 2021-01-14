Skip to Content

Stephenson County residents who want COVID-19 vaccine can now fill out a survey to pre-register

8:47 pm NewsTop Stories
Vaccine Generic

FREEPORT (WREX) -- People who live in Stephenson County can now pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

A survey posted by the Stephenson County Health Department allows people to fill out contact information, work history and a few short health history questions.

By filling out the survey, residents acknowledge that they want a COVID-19 vaccine.

Illinois could move to the next phase of vaccinations as early as this week. That next phase, dubbed 1B, includes people 65 and older and frontline essential workers like  first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.

Winnebago County has a similar website currently available for residents to pre-register, here.

James Stratton

James Stratton is the Evening Anchor at 13 WREX and reports for 13 Investigates He joined the team in August, 2018 after working at KWQC TV-6 in Davenport Iowa. His work in Illinois and Iowa has been awarded in both states, along with Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Awards at 13 WREX.

More Stories

Skip to content