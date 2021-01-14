Stephenson County residents who want COVID-19 vaccine can now fill out a survey to pre-register

FREEPORT (WREX) -- People who live in Stephenson County can now pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

A survey posted by the Stephenson County Health Department allows people to fill out contact information, work history and a few short health history questions.

By filling out the survey, residents acknowledge that they want a COVID-19 vaccine.

Illinois could move to the next phase of vaccinations as early as this week. That next phase, dubbed 1B, includes people 65 and older and frontline essential workers like first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares.

