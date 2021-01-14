Skip to Content

Prosecutors seek restrictions on Rittenhouse after bar stop

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wisconsin have asked a judge to order an Illinois teen charged with killing two people and wounding a third in a violent protest over a police shooting to stay out of bars and away from white supremacist groups. The request comes a week after 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was seen drinking at a bar in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Mount Pleasant after he pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Jan. 5. Rittenhouse, who is white, is free on $2 million bond. He is charged in the Aug. 25 shootings in Kenosha. The city saw several nights of chaotic protests after a white Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23 shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back seven times, partially paralyzing him.

