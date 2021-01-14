Poshmark’s shares soar in debut to public markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Poshmark Inc. have more than doubled in their debut trading in the public markets. It’s a testament to investor enthusiasm for the online marketplace for second-hand goods. The company’s stock soared more than 140% in its first day of trading on Nasdaq. That valued the Redwood City, California-based company at $7.5 billion. Late Wednesday. Poshmark was founded in 2011 and joins a growing number of e-commerce sites like Doordash and Airbnb that have gone public during the pandemic. Online pet supplies retailer Petco returned to the public market Thursday.