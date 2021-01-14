Packers’ Adams finally gets to face off with LA’s Ramsey

Green Bay’s Davante Adams has caught more touchdown passes over the last five seasons than any other player. Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams is one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. They finally will face each other in a game that matters Saturday when the top-seeded Packers host the Rams in an NFC divisional playoff game. The only time they’ve squared off in the regular season was in 2016 when the Packers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Ramsey’s first career NFL game. But they rarely lined up against each other that day.