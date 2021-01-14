Norwegian Air to end long-haul flights, focus on Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it will now focus on European destinations and close its long-haul operation as it struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The airline said Thursday that it will cut the size of its fleet, reduce debt and raise capital. The company had asked Norway’s government for help last year but its request was turned down. The government had said that the airline had been struggling financially even before the pandemic and that aid should be targeted first at healthy businesses.