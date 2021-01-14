Northwest Neighbors, Inc. donates $500 to Rockford Police for body cameras

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department now has more money to buy personal body cameras for its officers.

Northwest Neighbors, Inc., presented a check for $500 to the department and the City of Rockford Thursday. In 2020, the city began the process of getting body cameras for the police department. In November, the city projected body cameras to cost more than $700,000 each year. The city hoped to offset the initial purchase cost with grant money. Northwest Neighbors, Inc., says the donation was a way to be a part of the conversation and provide accountability.

"This is what we have, we have a racial jenga in our country and we keep pulling out blocks that don't make a difference," said Stephen Bowie, who is on the Board of Directors for Northwest Neighbors, Inc. "We need to find blocks to pull out, especially around law enforcement, that make a difference in how people are treated."

Rockford Police expects all officers to be outfitted with cameras by April.