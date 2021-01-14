NFL wild-card games show potential for alternate broadcasts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brian Robbins directed “Varsity Blues” and was the producer of “Coach Carter,” but both of those might have been eclipsed last Sunday with Nickelodeon’s successful kids-oriented broadcast of an NFL playoff game. Even a couple days after last Sunday’s game, the president of Nickelodeon as well as everyone associated with the broadcast are still receiving accolades. CBS and Nickelodeon weren’t the only ones to use multiple networks during Sunday’s playoff games. ESPN deployed its MegaCast treatment for an NFL postseason game for the first time and NBC used the Peacock streaming service that included a dedicated postgame show.