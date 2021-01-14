New Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea adds 4 to his coaching staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has added four people to his football coaching staff. The group includes Justin Lustig from Syracuse as his assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. Lea announced the additions Thursday. The other new assistants include Inoke Breckterfield coaching defensive tackles, Barton Simmons as the Commodores’ general manager and director of personnel and Nik Valdiserri as the recruiting coordinator. Jovan Haye, who played at Vanderbilt before his NFL career, will remain on staff coaching defensive ends. Simmons played with Lea in high school and worked at Rivals.com before working in the scouting department for 247Sports.