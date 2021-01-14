Mayor: Chicago opening 6 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago is opening six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites that’ll be able to deliver roughly 25,000 weekly shots once fully operational. Mayor Lori Lightfoot visited a new site Thursday at a community college but says Chicago needs far more doses from the federal government so more people can be vaccinated quickly. All six sites are expected to open later this month. Currently, Chicago is giving shots to health care workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities. The next phase includes residents age 65 and older and essential workers, but health officials haven’t said when that’ll begin.