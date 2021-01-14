Japan’s new virus emergency met with public indifference

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s expanded state of emergency went has gone into effect as the government seeks to stop a surge of the coronavirus, though with the restrictions not binding many people appeared to be ignoring the requests to avoid nonessential travel. People were still commuting on crowded trains and buses in Osaka, Fukuoka and other areas of the seven new prefectures placed under the state of emergency. In Tokyo, where the emergency decree has already been in place for a week, the governor expressed concern about people not following the official guidance. Japan has seen coronavirus infections and deaths roughly double over the past month to about 302,000 and 4,200 respectively. Tokyo alone reported 1,502 new cases on Thursday.