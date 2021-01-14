Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s former health director has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint water crisis.



Nick Lyon pleaded not guilty Thursday during an appearance in a Genesee County court. Moments later, his old boss, former Gov. Rick Snyder, also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty in Flint.

The charges against Snyder carry up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction.



Prosecutors are revisiting how Flint's water system was contaminated with lead during one of worst human-made environmental disasters in U.S. history.