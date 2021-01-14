Doctor who backed Trump’s health boasts dies at age 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, the physician who once declared that Donald Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” has died. He was 73. His death was announced Thursday in a paid notice in The New York Times. A poet and gastroenterologist, Bornstein treated Trump for decades. He inherited him as a patient from his father, Dr. Jacob Bernstein. Bornstein raised eyebrows in late December 2015 when he wrote that Trump, a fast food fan who does not vigorously exercise, would be the healthiest president in history. He later said Trump dictated the assessment.