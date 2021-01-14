Blackhawks place Jonathan Toews on long-term injured reserve

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve. The 32-year-old Toews has an unspecified illness. He has said it leaves him feeling “drained and lethargic.” There has been no word from Toews or the team on the cause. And there is no timetable for his return. The Blackhawks have also moved forward Kirby Dach to long-term IR because of a wrist injury that could sideline him for the entire season. Chicago opened the season with a loss to Tampa Bay. The two play again Friday night.