Washington scores career-high 23 as Ohio State tops Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to an 81-71 win over Northwestern. The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26. Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, including a timely one late in the second half to help preserve the Buckeyes lead. Chase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half.