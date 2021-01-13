U.S. News & World Report recognizes OSF’s diet plan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Are you one of the millions of Americans who want to lose weight in 2021? OSF Healthcare might have the answer.

For the sixth straight year, the Health Management Resources program (HMR) used at OSF earned U.S. News & World Report’s #1 Best Fast Weight-Loss Diet.

Adam Schafer, manager of wellness and weight management at OSF Saint Anthony, said HMRs long term behavioral approach is the key to its success.

“The HMR program at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center is successful because we help people to break the habits and patterns around food,” Schafer said.

How does the HMR diet work? Dieters choose low-calorie shakes, soups, nutrition bars and multi-grain cereal. Then, it helps users develop new skills and habits they can use for the rest of their lives, according to OSF.

To learn more about OSF HealthCare’s HMR program, visit its website or call (815) 227-2274.