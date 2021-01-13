Texas solicitor general latest exit in embattled AG’s office

DALLAS (AP) — Texas’ solicitor general who did not join embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results is resigning. A person with knowledge of the departure tells The Associated Press that Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins informed Paxton’s office of his plans to resign on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear why he resigned or exactly when he will leave office. His is the latest exit of a senior official in Paxton’s office since eight of the Republican’s top deputies accused him of crimes. Paxton has denied wrongdoing. Hawkins notably left his name off a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump that asked the court to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.