Sri Lankan court acquits ex-rebel lawmaker of murder charges

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan court has acquitted a rebel-turned-lawmaker of charges that he was involved in the killing of an ethnic Tamil legislator at the height of the island’s long civil war. The man released won a seat while in detention in last August’s parliamentary election, representing a party that backs President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Four others were also released. The lawmaker was a former child soldier in the Tamil Tiger rebel group that fought a quarter-century civil war to create an independent state for Sri Lanka’s ethnic Tamil minority in the island’s north and east. He later joined a renegade faction that emerged from the biggest split in the rebel group in 2004 and functioned as a paramilitary group supporting government forces.