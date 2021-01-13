Central African Republic soldiers repel rebels at capital

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic officials said security forces repelled attacks by rebels trying to seize the capital after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts. The rebels are protesting the re-election on Dec. 27 of President Faustin-Archange Touadera. Following the Jan. 4 announcement of Touadera’s victory, the rebel coalition said they would take the capital. They had also taken towns in other parts of the country before the election. The army is supported in its battle against the rebels by forces from Rwanda, Russia, France and the United Nations. Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said in a post on Facebook that the fighting began at the entrance to Bangui, near its PK11 and PK12 areas and in the Bimbo neighborhood.