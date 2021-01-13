Senator Syverson speaks out against police reform bill

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Republican Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson is calling a sweeping police reform bill 'devastating anti-police legislation' after it passes early Wednesday morning in the Senate.



Lawmakers approved the criminal justice proposal just before 5:00 a.m. passing with a vote of 32 to 23. The bill now heads to the House.



On Tuesday, multiple local law enforcement agencies and Republican leaders in Rockford said they opposed the bill during a press conference.



The latest version of the criminal law overhaul bill, 764 pages, was introduced after 3:00 a.m. and debate started at 4:00 a.m.



Here is Senator Syverson's full statement following the vote:

"At three in the morning, Democrat lawmakers throw a 700-page bill on our desks and ask that we vote on a complex criminal reform proposal only an hour later. That's not feasible and, more importantly, that is not how effective reform is passed. House Bill 3563 might be a new bill number, but it's the same bad bill that we opposed under House Bill 163. This proposal will put violent offenders back on the streets, put an end to cash bail, endangers our residents and threatens the law enforcement profession in Illinois. It's unbelievable. The safety and wellbeing of our communities and citizens are at stake here. We cannot afford not to get criminal justice reform right. Unfortunately, those who supported this bill, did not agree. I respect our local law enforcement and value the safety of our communities above all else. This was shortsighted and devastating anti-police legislation that should not have passed. I voted no this morning and vow to continue standing with our police officers."

Senator Dave Syverson