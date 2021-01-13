Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Not even the coronavirus can stop intrepid reporter and comic book legend Tintin. Comic book lovers and tourists alike can catch a socially distanced glimpse of a drawing by Herge in Paris before it goes under the hammer Thursday, estimated to sell between 2 and 3 million euros and possibly set a record as the most expensive comic book art in history. The 1936 drawing in Chinese ink, gouache and watercolor, was destined as a cover for The Blue Lotus, the fifth volume of the Belgian journalist’s adventures. But it was rejected after being too expensive to reproduce on a wide scale, a victim of its own rare craftsmanship.