NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will terminate business contracts with President Donald Trump after last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate the two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx. De Blasio says the Trump Organization profits about $17 million ay ear from those sites. An email seeking comment was sent Wednesday to the Trump Organization. It is the latest example of how the Jan. 6 breach by violent Trump supporters is impacting the Republican president’s business interests.