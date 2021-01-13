Led by Cheney, 10 House Republicans back Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten Republican House members — including the No. 3 House GOP leader — supported efforts to impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly insurrection at the Capitol. The GOP backing is in sharp contrast to the unanimous support for Trump among House Republicans when he was impeached by Democrats in December 2019. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, led the GOP opposition to Trump, saying he had betrayed his office. Nine other House Republicans also voted in favor of impeachment, along with all Democrats who voted.