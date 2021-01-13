Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane’s voice recorder

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Divers looking for a crashed plane’s cockpit voice recorder are searching in mud and plane debris on the seabed between Indonesian islands. They’re looking to retrieve information key to learning why the Sriwijaya Air jet nosedived into the water over the weekend. The divers earlier recovered the flight data recorder from the jet with 62 people aboard. The 26-year-old Boeing plane had resumed commercial flights last month after almost nine months out of service during the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesian transportation officials say an inspection for engine corrosion was done in December before it returned to service.