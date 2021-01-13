Impeachment could become defining moment for Liz Cheney

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming had already broken with the president on everything from mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic to pulling back American troops in Afghanistan. Now she’s emerging as the most prominent Republican to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment — the only member of her party’s leadership to do so. The vote could be a defining moment in Cheney’s political career. It may give cover to the small but notable number of Republicans willing to follow her lead, while also carrying the historical weight of coming from the daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney, a conservative force in Washington for decades.