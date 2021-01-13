Illinois lawmakers respond to second impeachment of President Trump

(WEEK) — President Donald Trump has been impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives.

Wednesday’s vote of 232-197 followed last week’s riot in Washington, D.C. during the Electoral College certification for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump faced a single charge “incitement of insurrection” in Wednesday’s vote after he encouraged a mob of loyalists to, as he put it, “fight like hell” against election results.

The storming of the Capitol left five dead, including one Capitol police officer.

U.S. Representatives from the Illinois delegation responded to the vote.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-18) – Voted no

“In less than seven days, we will inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. We should be using this time to bring our nation together, heal the partisan divisions, and move forward with a peaceful transfer of power. As I have listened to constituents on both sides of the political spectrum this week, a common frustration and anger are evident among many Americans. In this moment of escalating tensions, Congress must rise above the division and help heal our nation. “As I stated last week, our Constitution is clear in laying out Congress’ obligation to count and certify the Electoral College votes. I also believe our Constitution does not envision impeaching a President without an adequate investigation or hearings. Our democratic system is predicated on due process and a thorough review of the underlying facts and evidence. Congress has yet to even receive a full briefing by the appropriate federal authorities on the events that occurred surrounding the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. “I oppose impeachment. Pushing articles of impeachment days before the inauguration will only inflame and further divide our country.”

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16) – Voted yes

It was a sobering moment to vote in support of impeachment today; to walk over to the U.S. Capitol, our symbol of democracy, and recall the violent insurrection we witnessed here just one week ago. This is not a vote I took lightly, but a vote I took confidently. I’m at peace. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 13, 2021

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-13) – Voted no

“We are at a perilous moment in our Nation’s history. President Trump, many of his allies in Congress, and media commentators on the right deserve blame for the circumstances that led up to one of the worst days this great country has ever seen. Since November, many in my party perpetuated the lie that the election was “stolen” and gave false hope to millions that the president could somehow remain in office after January 20th. That was never going to happen. There must be accountability for leaders who deliberately misled the public, but I fear that without thoughtful and clear-eyed leadership from both sides of the aisle, we are in danger of further violence and political unrest.

