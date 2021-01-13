Housing advocates call on Biden to extend eviction ban

BOSTON (AP) — Housing advocates around the country are calling on the incoming Biden administration to extend and strengthen the current federal ban on evictions. President Donald Trump’s directive, implemented in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was extended until the end of January. Giving the pandemic is still ongoing, advocates argue tenants should have protection for the next several months and that they should be expanded beyond tenants facing eviction for not paying rent. Advocates and some tenants gathered Wednesday in Boston and 16 other cities to draw attention to the looming eviction crisis.