Germany says it has handed over 14 works from Gurlitt trove

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have have now handed over all 14 works from the art trove accumulated by late collector Cornelius Gurlitt that so far were proven to have been looted under Nazi rule. The government said Wednesday that “Piano Playing,” a drawing by Carl Spitzweg, was handed over to Christie’s auction house at the request of the heirs of its rightful owner, Henri Hinrichsen. The work was seized from Hinrichsen, a Jewish music publisher, in 1939. The following year, it was bought by Gurlitt’s father, Hildebrand Gurlitt. He was an art dealer who traded in works confiscated by the Nazis. Hinrichsen was killed at the Auschwitz death camp in 1942.