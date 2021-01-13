German government defends slow vaccination campaign

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has defended the government’s decision to procure and approve vaccines against the coronavirus along with the rest of the European Union amid criticism that the rollout of shots in the country has been too slow. Jens Spahn said Germany depends on the free movement of goods and people across EU borders and it was a “question of economic sense not to vaccinate countries individually, but all of Europe.” He said that while large countries like France and Germany could have gone it alone, smaller nations would have struggled to compete for the doses they need, sparking acrimony among the bloc’s 27 members. The country has so far administered shots to 750,000 of its 83 million residents, far fewer per capita than Israel, Britain or the United States.