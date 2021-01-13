Funeral for fallen Boone County Sheriff K9 set for this weekend

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A funeral ceremony for a Boone County Sheriff K9 who died last month has been scheduled.

K9 Loki was killed when a suspected drunk driver hit the rear end of a sheriff's vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

A funeral ceremony for K9 Loki will occur on this Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place in front of the Boone County Public Safety Building, 615 North Main Street, Belvidere, Illinois.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public is strongly encouraged not to attend. The Sheriff’s Office will live stream the ceremony on its Facebook page.

At 9:15 a.m., a Sheriff’s Police Escort Team will pick up K9 Loki at the Emergency Vet Care Clinic of Rockford.

The team will escort K9 Loki to South University Drive, just east of Show Place 16. At 9:30 a.m., from South University Drive, a police procession will escort K9 Loki to the Public Safety Building.

The processional route will be east on Business 20, south on North State Street, east on Madison Street and north on North Main Street.

The crash that killed K9 Loki is still being investigated by the Illinois State Police.