Evers calls special session to modernize unemployment system

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has officially called a special legislative session for next week on his plan to modernize the state’s unemployment claims system. Evers introduced a bill Wednesday morning that calls for the state Department of Workforce Development to conduct all transactions electronically and hands the department $5.3 million to renovate and modernize the claims system. He issued an executive order calling for a special session on the bill to begin at noon on Tuesday. The Democrat has sustained heavy criticism from Republicans for months over the DWD’s inability to process a massive backlog of unemployment claims sparked by coronavirus pandemic-related layoffs.