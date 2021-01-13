EU court opinion leaves Facebook more exposed over privacy

LONDON (AP) — An adviser to the European Union’s top court says any EU country’s privacy watchdog can take legal action against companies like Facebook over cross-border violations of the bloc’s strict privacy rules, not just the company’s lead regulator. The preliminary opinion is part of a long-running legal battle between Facebook and Belgium’s data protection authority over the company’s use of cookies to track the behavior of internet users, even those who aren’t members of the social network. Experts said the advice from the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General could also pave the way for an onslaught of fresh data privacy cases across the EU. The opinion comes ahead of a formal decision by the ECJ later this year.