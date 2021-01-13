Drug dealer convicted in 7 killings could face execution

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal inmate who could be executed less than a week before President Donald Trump leaves office was a gang member who was sentenced to death for the slayings of seven people in Richmond, Virginia, in 1992. Corey Johnson is one of three members of the Newtowne gang who received the death penalty under a federal law that targets large-scale drug traffickers. Johnson was scheduled to die Thursday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. A federal judge halted his execution and Friday’s scheduled execution of Dustin Higgs because both men tested positive for COVID-19. But the U.S. Supreme Court has often overturned lower courts and allowed federal executions to proceed, so there’s a real chance both could go forward.