David Barclay, billionaire twin Telegraph owner, dies at 86

LONDON (AP) — David Barclay, one of the billionaire identical twins whose business empire includes Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, has died aged 86. The Telegraph said he died Sunday after a short illness. The Barclay brothers’ business empire included hotels — including London’s iconic Ritz, which they owned from 1995 until 2020 — as well as shipping, breweries, retail and newspapers. They bought the Telegraph Media Group in 2004. Their combined wealth was estimated at 7 billion pounds ($10 billion) in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a former Telegraph reporter, said David Barclay “believed passionately in the independence of this country and what it could achieve.”