China pandemic control goes rural ahead of Lunar New Year

BEIJING (AP) — China is concentrating its pandemic prevention efforts in the rural areas as officials urge people to not travel home for the annual Lunar New Year festival while the country combats its most serious latest outbreak of COVID-19. Officials say local clinics and hospitals in villages need to strengthen their vigilance for any new COVID-19 cases, and local governments must take responsibility at every level. China had largely contained domestic spread but frigid winter temperatures have brought new outbreaks, even as China pushes to vaccinate 50 million people by mid-February. Health workers have already given over 10 million doses of one of China’s COVID-19 vaccines.