Chicago man facing charges resulting from Capitol breach.

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during an attack by rioters that resulted in the death of a Capitol police officer and four others. Kevin Lyons on Wednesday was charged in a criminal complaint in Washington with misdemeanor counts of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The 40-year-old Lyons was arrested at his home and appeared via a telephone link from jail before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes. The judge ordered him released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered him to stay away from anyone plotting to disrupt Capitol business.