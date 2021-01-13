Global stocks mixed after Wall St rebounds from uncertainty

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump. London and Frankfurt opened little-changed while Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. U.S. futures gained after Wall Street recovered overnight from the previous day’s decline. Analysts suggested investors were focused on President-elect Joe Biden’s possible economic stimulus plans after he takes office next week. Investors have been encouraged by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and U.S. elections that gave Biden’s Democrats control of the Senate, reducing the likelihood political conflict might delay more stimulus.